It’s been two years since the 4th Street Lilac Festival happened in Calgary, and it’s making its exciting return this summer.

Organizers have been understandably forced to postpone the festival the past couple of years, but this triumphant comeback is set for June 5, 2022.

Details are still being finalized about this year’s upcoming event, but this is incredibly great news for the City of Calgary.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a one-day event that, in many ways, kicks off the summer for the city. It’s the first major festival of the year and celebrates the food, drink, art, music, and more of the community.

4th Street is one of the best stretches of restaurants and bars in Calgary, and thousands of people can spend the day exploring them all, with unique vendors lining the road along the way.

This free event is known for being both an incredible place to party and have fun, while also being an amazing place to spend the day with the whole family.

Summer patios, bouncy castles, street performers, over 500 vendors, and six different concert stages create an energetic vibrancy along this popular block.

If you’ve ever been to this annual summer street festival, you already know how exciting this announcement is. If you’ve never been, this is definitely one to make sure you’re around for.

With vendor registration now open, stay tuned for more updates and announcements for the 4th Street Lilac Festival that everyone has missed so much.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival

Address: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW

When: June 5, 10 am to 6 pm

Price: Free