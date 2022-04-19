SkipTheDishes launching new Express Lane service across Alberta

SkipTheDishes Express Lane is officially launching in Calgary and Edmonton.

Many of us already use the food delivery service, but this is entirely different.

Express Lane is a new offering that delivers local favourites, everyday essentials, household, and grocery items every day of the week in less than 25 minutes.

In addition to dishes from our favourite restaurants, we can now order local products and everyday essentials straight to our door.

There are already six different fulfillment centres in Calgary and Edmonton, offering an extensive menu of over 1,500 items, including baby products, personal care items, and fresh produce at grocery store prices.

“Being on Skip Express Lane allowed us to offer a channel that’s easy for our customers to use with fast deliveries,” said Luke Wolters, CEO and Founder of Freebar Foods Inc., in a recent press release.

“It has exposed us to new customers we couldn’t reach and has been great to help us grow,” Wolters added.

“We’re thrilled to see the positive response to Skip Express Lane so far and feel confident in our strategy to continue expanding the offering across the country to reach as many Canadian families as we can,” said Howard Migdal, COO of SkipTheDishes, in the same press release.

“While Skip Express Lane has a focus on being a convenient option for Canadians, we’re also proud to continue to spotlight local businesses to help expand their customer base wider than ever before,” Migdal also stated.

This new SkipTheDishes Express Lane Alberta launch is an exciting one taking place all over Canada. There are also locations in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, with plans for expansion into existing and new cities in the coming months.

This new service is now available with the SkipTheDishes.