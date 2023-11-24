H Mart: New Korean supermarket opens in Calgary

Popular Korean supermarket chain H Mart has just opened another store in Calgary, and it’s huge.

The new store can be found in Beacon Hill, and it’s the second to open up in Calgary, with the first located at 1308 1st Street SE.

H Mart, which is one of America’s premier food destinations, stocks aisles upon aisles of Korean specialty items, from groceries to household items and beauty products, all under one roof.

You’ll be able to pick up everything from fresh produce, dairy products, meat, and seafood, as well as hundreds of Asian and Western grocery products.

But if you’re hungry and on the go, the new location also features a food court filled with popular Korean vendors such as Korean fried chicken spot BBQ Chicken.

It’s also home to Tous Les Jours, a bakery specializing in French Asian-inspired baked goods, where you can get your hands on freshly baked bread, pastries, and showstopping cakes.

With so many incredible offerings, it’s well worth a visit to level up your home cooking and grab some tasty food on the go.

Address: 11810 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary