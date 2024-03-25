EventsConcerts

Rock legends Sum 41 are bringing their final world tour to Calgary

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 25 2024, 5:09 pm
Rock legends Sum 41 are bringing their final world tour to Calgary
Sum 41 (Travis Shinn/Live Nation)

Canadian rock gods Sum 41 are travelling the globe on their final tour, and Calgary fans will get to sing along with them one more time in 2025.

The multi-platinum pop-punk outfit is coming to Scotiabank Saddledome on The Tour of the Setting Sum on Thursday, January 16, along with special guests.

Sum 41 is performing in several Canadian cities, including Victoria, Vancouver and Edmonton. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUM 41 (@sum41)


Sum 41 announced last spring that they were breaking up after 27 years of service to pop-punk. The group has won two Juno awards, been nominated for a Grammy, and has sold over 15 million albums around the world.

Their upcoming ninth studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, will be their last and has already given fans the number-one hit “Landmines.” Of course, fans across the country know all the words to other memorable Sum 41 songs, including “Fat Lip,” “In Too Deep,” and “We’re All To Blame.”

Sum 41

Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Fans in Calgary will also enjoy performances by PUP and Gob during Sum 41’s January concert.

Sum 41 – The Tour of the Setting Sum

When: January 16, 2025
Time: 6:50 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 am.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
