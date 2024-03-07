An Alberta town is gearing up to beat a "dino-mite" world record
If you happen to have an inflatable dinosaur costume lying around, there’s an event coming up in Alberta next month that will give you the perfect excuse to dust it off!
Drumheller is looking to break a big and wacky world record — the most people dressed in inflatable dinosaur costumes.
The event is being hosted by Travel Drumheller, and they have their eyes set on earning an official Guinness World Record title.
In a social media post, they say the event is scheduled for April 27, but it’s also promising an entire weekend of fun!
It would only make sense if the Dinosaur Capital of the World also held the title of Most People Dressed in Inflatable Dinosaur Costumes! So grab your costumes and get ready to “roar!”
Jurassic Jamboree – World Record Challenge!
When: April 27
Where: Drumheller, Alberta (exact details still to come)