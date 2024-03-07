Events

An Alberta town is gearing up to beat a "dino-mite" world record

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Mar 7 2024, 7:34 pm
An Alberta town is gearing up to beat a "dino-mite" world record
Gary Grady/Facebook

If you happen to have an inflatable dinosaur costume lying around, there’s an event coming up in Alberta next month that will give you the perfect excuse to dust it off!

Drumheller is looking to break a big and wacky world record — the most people dressed in inflatable dinosaur costumes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Travel Drumheller (@traveldrumheller)

The event is being hosted by Travel Drumheller, and they have their eyes set on earning an official Guinness World Record title.

In a social media post, they say the event is scheduled for April 27, but it’s also promising an entire weekend of fun!

It would only make sense if the Dinosaur Capital of the World also held the title of Most People Dressed in Inflatable Dinosaur Costumes! So grab your costumes and get ready to “roar!”

Jurassic Jamboree – World Record Challenge!

When: April 27
Where: Drumheller, Alberta (exact details still to come)

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop