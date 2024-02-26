Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh coming to Calgary on huge new tour

Legendary Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh is coming to Calgary this spring, and his latest show promises to be a massive one.

Dosanjh will perform at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, May 8 on his new Dil-Luminati World Tour.

The event is one of several stops in Canada for the music mogul, which includes Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, March 1 at 10 am.

Dosanjh is one of the most-viewed Punjabi artists of all time. “Indian Drake” has recorded 13 studio albums, was the first Punjabi-speaking artist to perform at Coachella, and appeared as a judge for three seasons of India’s reality show Rising Star.

The megastar has also appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood and Punjabi movies of all time. Fans can see him onscreen in films such as Honsla Rakh, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Super Singh.

When: May 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Cost: Various prices; purchase tickets online starting Friday, March 1 at 10 am