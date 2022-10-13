FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsRestaurant Openings

Hogan Short
Oct 13 2022, 4:02 pm
@stuffiespastriescafe/Instagram

Stuffies Pastries Cafe, an adorable and popular dessert concept, is coming soon to Calgary.

This cute cafe makes modern Korean snacks, filling animal-shaped pastries with signature custard and decorating them beautifully.

Opening in CF Chinook Centre, this place has desserts, breakfast, lunch, and even soft serve, all stuffed inside adorable dough animals like bears and fish.

There are currently four other locations spread out across BC and Ontario, with another one in West Edmonton Mall. It’s definitely going to be one more must-try food spot at CF Chinook.

The menu at Stuffies Pastries is actually so much fun it risks overshadowing just how delicious the savoury and sweet items are.

There are fresh sandwiches, soups, and salads, but we recommend the freshly baked Cro-Tai.

Cro-Tai is a machine-compressed animal-shaped croissant pocket sandwich that is then baked with either savoury or sweet fillings.

Whether you’re ordering one piece or a whole box, these treats are available with several different kinds of custards, dips, sprinkles, and more.

You can also grab one of five different soft-serve animals, made with creamy, vegan vanilla and matcha, all of which are made inside a vegan fish-shaped waffle cone.

If you’d rather go for a savoury dish, grab a Cro-Tai packed with different options like tuna salad, ham and cheese, and even pizza, to name a few.

There’s also a full espresso-style coffee bar and non-alcoholic mojito drinks that come in different fruit flavours.

This is a perfect place to take the kids, have a fun group hang, or enjoy a unique first date.

Stuffies Pastries Cafe – CF Chinook Centre

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram

