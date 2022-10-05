Pasta La Feasta has returned to Calgary, and it will be running all October long.

In celebration of National Pasta Month, this event is featuring 10 local restaurants that have created a unique pasta dish to try. It runs from October 3 to 31, 2022.

These are the 10 different participating restaurants participating in this year’s Pasta La Feasta, and the dishes each one is making.

Alforno: Shortrib Rigatoni, made with cauliflower velouté, spiced cauliflower crumb, grana padano, and fried sage.

Shortrib Rigatoni, made with cauliflower velouté, spiced cauliflower crumb, grana padano, and fried sage. Teatro: Fusilli Alla Norma, made with eggplant, tomato sauce, and burrata

Fusilli Alla Norma, made with eggplant, tomato sauce, and burrata Vendome: Wild Mushroom & Sundried Tomato Pappardelle, made with a white wine beurre blanc, tomatoes, mushrooms, arugula and grana padano overtop.

Wild Mushroom & Sundried Tomato Pappardelle, made with a white wine beurre blanc, tomatoes, mushrooms, arugula and grana padano overtop. Donna Mac: Shifting into Soup Mode, made with hand-rolled potato and cheese ravioli, onion, leek, apple butter soubise, crispy prosciutto, and fried leeks.

Shifting into Soup Mode, made with hand-rolled potato and cheese ravioli, onion, leek, apple butter soubise, crispy prosciutto, and fried leeks. Cucina: Duck, Duck…Squash, made with linguini, confit duck, roasted kabocha squash, spinach, and walnut cream.

Duck, Duck…Squash, made with linguini, confit duck, roasted kabocha squash, spinach, and walnut cream. D.O.P: Tajarin in Pomodoro, made with tajarin noodles, calabrian peppers, guanciale, and fresh stracciatella in pomodoro sauce.

Tajarin in Pomodoro, made with tajarin noodles, calabrian peppers, guanciale, and fresh stracciatella in pomodoro sauce. Rouge: Purple Potato Gnocchi with Sage Cream, made with potato gnocchi, applewood smoked duck, roasted squash, sauteed swiss chard, and sage cream.

Purple Potato Gnocchi with Sage Cream, made with potato gnocchi, applewood smoked duck, roasted squash, sauteed swiss chard, and sage cream. A1 Cafe: Oops, I Inked it Again, made with squid ink fettuccine, cherry tomatoes, and Humboldt squid.

Oops, I Inked it Again, made with squid ink fettuccine, cherry tomatoes, and Humboldt squid. River Cafe: Lambtastic Pappardelle, It’s Gouda!, made with hand-cut pappardelle, smoked Sylvan Star gouda, pickled baby peppers, and fresh basil.

Lambtastic Pappardelle, It’s Gouda!, made with hand-cut pappardelle, smoked Sylvan Star gouda, pickled baby peppers, and fresh basil. Roy’s Kitchen: TBD

This is also all for a good cause.

For each dish sold, $3 will be donated to The Alex Community Food Centre. Incredibly, over $17,000 has been donated through Pasta La Feasta over the past three years, with 2021 being the most successful year, with more than 2,000 dishes sold.

“We are thrilled that these local restaurants have come together once again to help support The Alex Community Food Centre,” said Darrell Howard, Team Lead of The Alex Community Food Centre, in a media release.

“Initiatives like Pasta La Feasta not only support local restaurants but provide our centre with the means to support those in our community experiencing food insecurity,” Howard added.

Everyone loves pasta, especially one-of-a-kind dishes, so stop by a few of these spots this month for a good cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasta La Feasta (@pastalafeasta)

Where: Participating restaurants

When: October 3 to 31, 2022

Instagram