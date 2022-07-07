Raining on our parade: The forecast says Stampede is set for a wet start

For the first time since 2019, we are getting ready for a full Calgary Stampede Parade, now we just need mother nature to cooperate.

There is rain in the forecast for tomorrow’s first official day of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The good news for parade-goers is the rain isn’t forecasted to come until Friday afternoon, long after the conclusion of the parade led by Kevin Costner.

So if you are heading to the grounds for Day One…maybe stay close to some shelter.

Aside from some rain in the forecast Saturday, the rest of the weekend looks pretty good with temperatures in the 20s.

And it looks really positive heading into the week with temperatures forecasted in the 30s.