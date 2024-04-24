Another big Stampede concert venue just announced an EPIC lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Stampede music announcements are on a roll this week, with another major venue revealing its 2024 lineup and some big concerts on tap.

The Big Four Roadhouse is home to the Bud Light Stage and is one of the Stampede’s biggest music venues. It just released its lineup on Wednesday and some pretty major artists are set to take the stage.

A lot of the acts will spark some nostalgia with a mix of both international and local talent from Sporty Spice to Down With Webster.

Millennials will also be excited to learn that “unforgettable” artists like CeeLo Green and Ne-Yo are also scheduled to perform.

Access to the shows is free with Stampede Park admission but if you want to skip the line, the Roadhouse Rush Pass is being offered again this year.

Calgary Stampede Big Four Roadhouse 2024

When: July 4 to 11

Where: Big Four Roadhouse’s parking lot — 1801 Big Four Trail SE

Price: FREE with admission or skip the line with passes starting at $40 that can be purchased online here