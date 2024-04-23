EventsConcerts

Nashville North just announced its 2024 Stampede lineup and we can't wait

Apr 23 2024, 5:53 pm
A major Calgary Stampede concert venue just announced its 2024 lineup, and it looks like it’s going to be another incredible year of music.

Nashville North is “the original Stampede party tent” and showcases awesome country music talent for 18+ crowds. In previous years, major acts like Johnny Reid, Eric Church, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band have taken the stage.

This year, dozens of acts are scheduled to perform, including Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, James Barker Band, Josh Rossm, and so many more. You can view the full list of who’s scheduled to perform this year here.

 
 
 
 
 
Part of what makes this venue so appealing is that it’s free to visit with park admission.

If you’re a true country music fan and looking for a bigger experience, you can also check out the VIP options, which include better seats, group accommodation, and, of course, bottle service! You can learn more here.

Nashville North Stampede 2024 

When: July 4 to 14
Where: 1410 Olympic Way Southeast, Calgary
Tickets: FREE with park admission, but VIP tickets are available here

