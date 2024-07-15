Record-setting: It was the busiest Stampede ever in Calgary this year

It’s hard to believe Stampede has already come to an end, but it turns out it was a pretty epic year with some standout moments and an all-time attendance record.

From tasty and totally bizarre Midway foods to an incredible concert lineup, it’s no wonder hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the grounds.

This year, visitors had the chance to check out artists like Noah Cyrus, Orville Peck, the Beaches, the Jonas Brothers and Nickelback, to name just a few.

It’s no surprise this year was record-setting considering the videos that went viral of the jam-packed crowds at the Bryson Tiller performance on the Coca-Cola Stage on July 11.

Stampede officials say the number of visitors to the ground this year hit 1,477,953 people, just shy of the number of people living in Calgary as of July 2023, which was 1,600,00 million.

Did you make it to the Stampede grounds this year? Are you glad you went or happy to have skipped it? Let us know in the comments.