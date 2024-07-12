Cowboys at Stampede did a Barbie tribute and it’s iconic

A group of Cowboys at the Calgary Stampede singing along to “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie wasn’t on our 2024 Bingo card, but we love to see it.

In the video posted to TikTok, a group of bull riders are captured walking towards the camera to the tune of the hit single, complete with cowboy hat tips and flips.





The caption says the poster took the opportunity to film the short sequence during a 20-minute break between them setting up pyro for the evening show.

It got a ton of love from people in the comments and some funny replies. It also looks like the Cowboys needed to be convinced to share their talents with the world.

We think these cowboys need to make a special Stampede appearance on the Coca-Cola stage! What do you think? Let us know in the comments!