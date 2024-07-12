NewsCuratedCelebrities

WestJet employee dances with Spice Girls hero on flight from Calgary to London

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jul 12 2024, 6:23 pm
WestJet employee dances with Spice Girls hero on flight from Calgary to London
@pamnis/TikTok

A WestJet employee had the flight of a lifetime from Calgary to London when she met (and danced with!) her Spice Girls hero, Melanie C.

A video of the encounter was posted to TikTok with the adorable caption, “They say you should never meet your heroes…unless its #melc #sportyspice what a wonderful human I can die happy ❤️”

In the video, Sporty Spice dons an athleisure fit and sings the iconic girl band’s major hit “Stop” while the two share a short dance performance together, ending with a big hug.

@pamnis They say you should never meet your heroes…unless its #melc #sportyspice what a wonderful human I can die happy ❤️ #westjet #melaniec #spice ♬ original sound – PamNis

The flight attendant’s (Pam) positive energy is infectious in the video, clearly drawing shared excitement and encouragement from the comments.

Spice Girls Calgary

WestJet

Spice Girls Calgary

One commenter also shared that Mel C seemed so nice, to which Pam enthusiastically replied, “Nicest per[son] ever. Humble and invested. Just plain lovely.”

Mel C was probably travelling back to the UK following her Stampede performance on July 5.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop