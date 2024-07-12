A WestJet employee had the flight of a lifetime from Calgary to London when she met (and danced with!) her Spice Girls hero, Melanie C.

A video of the encounter was posted to TikTok with the adorable caption, “They say you should never meet your heroes…unless its #melc #sportyspice what a wonderful human I can die happy ❤️”

In the video, Sporty Spice dons an athleisure fit and sings the iconic girl band’s major hit “Stop” while the two share a short dance performance together, ending with a big hug.

The flight attendant’s (Pam) positive energy is infectious in the video, clearly drawing shared excitement and encouragement from the comments.

One commenter also shared that Mel C seemed so nice, to which Pam enthusiastically replied, “Nicest per[son] ever. Humble and invested. Just plain lovely.”

Mel C was probably travelling back to the UK following her Stampede performance on July 5.