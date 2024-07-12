EventsStampede

"Hawk Tuah" girl postpones Stampede appearance

Jul 12 2024, 4:04 pm
"Hawk Tuah" girl postpones Stampede appearance
The highly anticipated appearance of the social media viral sensation Haliey Welch aka “Hawk Tuah” girl at Cowboys Music Festival has been postponed for a future “legendary party.”

Cowboys made the announcement  on Thursday but softened the blow saying Welch would be returning for a “legendary party at the Cowboys Dance Hall.” While no date and time has been set, they say to stay tuned to their social media account for updates.

Hawk Tuah girl

If you don’t know who she is, you might recognize Haliey Welch from the viral video where she responded to the question, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” with an infamous spit imitation that sounded a lot like “hawk tuah.”

If you’re sad to have missed out, and still have plans to visit Stampede, we’ve got the full list of what else is worth seeing in our concert round-up here.

