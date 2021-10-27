International Christmas Market set to run over two weekends in Calgary this season

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows. It will pop up over two weekends for this holiday season.

The event will be held from November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5, running from 10 am to 6 pm each day to allow you plenty of time to get your shopping done ahead of the big day.

The Christmas market is presented by TELUS and will feature over 190 booths in Spruce Meadow’s Equi-Plex, Gallery on the Green Congress Hall, Horizons Pavilion, Twin Peaks Pavilion, and Courtyard.

Sadly, some market favourites, including Riding Hall, Reindeer Alley, Candy Cane Lane, and Founders Plaza, will not be operational in 2021, but we’re just stoked to hear that the event is back, and there’s still plenty of fun to be had!

Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many, many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event this holiday season.

Attendance will be limited each day of the event, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets for the Christmas market go for $12 per person, and parking is $5 — or you can opt to take transit and hop on a free shuttle bus from the Somerset/Bridlewood LRT Station. The shuttle runs from 10 am to 6 pm on market days.

And if you just can’t wait for the market to shop? Check out Spruce Meadows’ online shopping platform, MARKT, to browse thousands of products from hundreds of local, small Canadian businesses. MARKT is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and boasts tons of incredible vendors and products to help you get that holiday shopping in before the Christmas chaos hits.

When: November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)

Cost: $12 for a general admission ticket; or $6 for kids age 3 to 12 and seniors (age 65+)