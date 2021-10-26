Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

After pressing pause due to the pandemic, Market Collective has announced that it will be returning to the Calgary community with an in-person holiday edition this December.

The beloved market is known for offering a landing place for all things local, from talented artists and makers to innovative Calgary businesses, and live music to food and beverage.

This year’s winter market is scheduled to run over two weekends in December to help you get all your holiday shopping in and support local makers at the same time.

While we don’t know what a pandemic-era Market Collective will look like yet, the holiday event typically features food trucks, live music, photos with Santa, and, of course, plenty of incredible vendors selling nearly everything you could possibly dream of.

“We understand that things are ever changing due to COVID-19,” reads Market Collective’s website, “so while we are accepting applications [for vendors], we will be sure to keep up to date with all COVID-19 regulations.”

“Let’s all keep our hands clean and our fingers crossed. Stay safe!”

Market Collective’s holiday edition will take place at the BMO Centre from December 10 to 12 and December 17 to 19, and $6 will get you admission for the whole weekend.

So get ready to shop (local) till you drop and celebrate the return of Market Collective’s massive in-person event this December!

Market Collective: Holiday 2021 edition

When: December 10 to 12 and December 17 to 19

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Halls B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: $6 admission for the weekend (kids age 12 and under are FREE)

