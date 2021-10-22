Experience candlelit classical concerts at this iconic Calgary church

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Classical music by candlelight, what more could you ask for?

Candlelight Concerts take place in over 85 cities worldwide at more than 1,000 timeless venues, including right here in Calgary.

The concerts offer music fans some of the most famous works of classical music in a magical setting, surrounded by nothing but candles and sounds from full orchestras playing renowned scores.

The series features the likes of Beethoven, Mozart, and Vivaldi, along with contemporary composers such as Ludovico Einaudi, Ennio Morricone, and Hans Zimmer.

Currently, the one-of-a-kind experience is performing several shows at Lantern Community Church in Calgary, including a Halloween-themed evening, A Tribute to Queen & More, and Film Scores and Hollywood Epics.

The program for the Halloween event, entitled A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions, includes “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas composer Danny Elfman, “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by John Williams, “Stranger Things (Theme)” by SURVIVE, and much more.

After the Halloween concert, several candlelit shows will take place, including a festive holiday special featuring The Nutcracker, a performance of Vivaldi Four Seasons, and an evening of songs from movie soundtracks.

Head over to Fever to snag your tickets for these magical Calgary concerts.

When: October 26

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Lantern Community Church (1401 10th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Price: $50

