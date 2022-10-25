9 family-friendly Halloween events happening in Calgary

Halloween is such a fun time in Calgary and there are so many great things to do, whether you are looking for a scare or family fun.

Obviously, there are plenty of opportunities to give yourself some nightmares.

But if you are looking for something the whole family can enjoy, here is a list of the nine family-friendly events happening in Calgary over Halloween weekend.

Enjoy Halloween on 17th

What: There’s a FREE, family-friendly Halloween event happening in Tomkins Park on October 29, kicking off at 2 pm with live music from the Fermented Beet Orchestra and spooky circus performers, followed by another epic live performance from Deicha & the VuDudes! There will also be tons of ghoulish games, a Halloween-themed photo booth, a candy booth from Sugar Cube, and trick-or-treating at participating 17th Avenue businesses.

When: October 29

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Tomkins Park — 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Tickets/Admissions: FREE

A classic for people around Calgary. Cobb’s has a number of different mazes for the whole family to check out. They have a rope maze, a fence maze that is constantly changing, and something called a math maze. Cobbs, as always, has a lot to check out outside of the mazes as well.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Where: 1500 84th Avenue NE

Time: Fridays and Saturdays, 11 am to 11 pm; Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm

Cost: $20

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: On now until October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

Enjoy a Ghouls’ Night Out at Heritage Park

What: Get ready ghosts and goblins, Ghouls’ Night Out Calgary Halloween event is returning to Heritage Park! Pick out your costumes, gather the family and get ready to experience this wildly popular, safe, and fun-filled Halloween event for all ages. They have Carnival Games, Halloween Crafts, and scary storytelling. There is also some fun theatre performances for everyone to check out.

When: October 28 to 30

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Cost: $14.99 (ages 3-15); $19.95 (ages 16+)

Have a fun day with the family at Calgary Farmyard

What: While the Calgary Farmyard is home to the biggest corn maze in southern Alberta, it also has plenty of activities to celebrate fall, including Harvest Lights, during which the entire farm (except the maze) will be lit up in a fantastic display every Friday and Saturday night.

Calgary Farmyard has a large variety of locally grown carving pumpkins, gourds, sugar pies, and ornamentals on display and for purchase.

When: Open Friday to Sunday until October 30

Time: Fridays and Saturdays, 9:30 am to 9:30 pm; Sundays, 9:30 am to 5 pm

Where: 284022 Township Road 224

Tickets: $21.95 for Fall Days and Harvest Lights if purchased online, or $26.50 at the farm gate. Children ages two and under are free.

Get lost in a book at the Spooky Reading Tree

What: A larger-than-life Spooky Reading Tree will take centre stage in Southcentre’s Centre Court until Halloween featuring a reading nook and a variety of vignettes inspired by popular fairytales, including Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, The Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, and Snow White. You’ll have the chance to explore the reading tree and use the various tableaus as the backdrop for family photo ops. Community story times will also take place, during which families can enjoy dramatic readings of beloved childhood stories. The display will also create opportunities for Calgarians to learn more about Little Red Reading House, a special reading place for children.

When: October 28 to 29

Time: Friday, 10 am to 10:30 am; Saturday, 2 to 2:30 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE

See the spooky side of science with Orange Crush

What: Telus Spark is celebrating the spooky season with some wild displays this October. Orange Crush gives you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold an eyeball (we hope it’s your only time anyway 😳). You can also discover the spooky side of space and hang out with some creepy, crawly bugs.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Science Centre hours (Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm; Friday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Go to Pumpkin-finity and beyond!

What: Check out this immersive fall experience featuring the city’s first and only indoor pumpkin hut, including 350 hand-painted pumpkins by local artists, and a mirror “infinity room” illusion. All pumpkins will be handed out to the public for free on October 31 for CrossIron Mills guests to take a little piece of the installation home with them to celebrate the holiday!

When: Now until October 31

Time: Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary. But if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10