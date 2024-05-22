A 112,000-pound art piece was just unveiled in Calgary and it is HUGE

A massive new art piece has been placed in Calgary, adding another spot to check out when the BMO Centre expansion project is completed.

Just in time for its grand opening early next month, the 112,000-pound sculpture stands a whopping 70 feet tall by 45 feet wide and is a focal point on the nearly 100,000-square-foot plaza.

It was completed by renowned international artist Gerry Judah, who has created many public artworks over his career, including striking large-scale pieces in the US, UK, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates.



“This monumental sculpture serves as a testament to the power of public art in shaping vibrant and inclusive communities, and marks one of the final construction milestones before the BMO Centre expansion’s June 5 grand opening,” said Clare LePan, vice president of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) in a news release.

“The sculpture’s grand scale and striking design will captivate viewers, offering an immersive experience that resonates with the spirit of the Calgary Stampede and of The Culture + Entertainment District.”

The corporation stated that the sculpture is painted with a custom-mixed fluoropolymer blue colour top-coat and embodies the power and vitality of water, symbolizing its dynamic movement and fluidity.

It’s made up of 211 vertical steel tubes ranging in diameter from 6.5 inches to 7 feet, the sculpture’s innovative design features pure steel and air, seamlessly integrated to create a visually stunning composition.

The grand opening of the BMO Centre expansion is scheduled for June 5, followed by a public event on June 8.

The expansion will surely dazzle Calgarians when it opens, with a huge new lighting fixture unveiled earlier this year, comprised of a 170-foot curved canopy.