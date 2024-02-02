A MASSIVE new lighting fixture is coming to downtown Calgary

Months away from finally opening the BMO Centre’s expansion, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) has started unveiling elements of the structure and its design.

Earlier this week, the Calgary-based city-builder revealed the Pavillion Lights, a bespoke animated lighting program within the 170-foot curved canopy that reaches out of the expansion and onto the outdoor plaza on the south side of the building.

While the canopy itself provides partial coverage for patrons in the outdoor plaza, CMLC said the underside of the canopy is home to thousands of programmable LED lights that will display an animated lighting program that’s “inspired by the energy of the Calgary Stampede and regional surroundings.”

The lighting feature was brought to life through a collaborative effort of a design team that included, among others, Stantec, Populous, S2, and Heavy.

“When designing the primary entrance of the BMO Centre expansion, we knew we needed to create a memorable marquee sense of arrival for guests as they might experience with arriving at a hotel,” said Léo Lejeune, senior principal at Stantec.

“A lighting feature of this scale is unique to convention centres and will create an iconic and memorable experience for everyone.”

With the expansion project expected to be complete by June, CMLC said the exterior lighting feature will cast a “radiant glow” on Calgary’s downtown landscape when the BMO Centre expansion opens for Stampede.

More elements and design features will be announced and revealed as the company counts down to the expansion’s official opening.