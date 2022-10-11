The owners of the recently closed Silver Inn Restaurant didn’t get the retirement welcome they were hoping for after their sign was stolen.

The owners discovered their sign was stolen on what was supposed to be their first official day of retirement. In the comments of a Facebook post, they said they learned that the sign they have had for almost 50 years was missing when they watched the news that evening.

They said in the Facebook post that the sign has been in their family since 1975.

They believe the sign was stolen on Thanksgiving Monday, October 10, between noon and 3 pm.

They are asking anyone with information on this to contact them at [email protected]

The restaurant was a favourite in Calgary for decades and was the birthplace of the iconic ginger beef dish.

Silver Inn Restaurant first opened in 1975 and kept a low profile while being a must-visit for foodies in Calgary.

Earlier this year they announced they were shutting their doors after 47 years in Calgary. Their last day was Sunday, October 9.

The news of their closing spread quickly over social media, with many in the city rushing to get in one more visit to their favourite Chinese food restaurant.

The demand was so great that they couldn’t take any reservations over the phone for the last two weeks they were open. They said their phone was ringing off the hook and “it is simply impossible to answer the phone anymore.”

They said they appreciated all the support and seeing all the families they served for almost 50 years one last time.

“Seeing all of you for possibly the last time is also very emotional for us as I have gotten to know you for many years; from the kids you were, to bringing your own children to our restaurant. I have seen generations of your families grow up with us.”

It has been a tough summer for food lovers in Calgary with a number of great food options closing their doors for various reasons.