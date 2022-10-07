There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, it looks like Jonas’ Hungarian Restaurant is another one.

The adored family-owned Hungarian restaurant will be closing sometime in the spring or summer of 2023. At least there is still time to head down and enjoy the food a few more times.

Having first opened in 1999, this spot for authentic Hungarian dishes is closing after 23 years in service. The much-loved restaurant in Calgary’s Downtown West End recently shared the sudden news in an Instagram post.

“János and Rózsa are retiring next year, and Jonas’ will close,” stated the caption. “Operating our family business in downtown Calgary since 1999 has been a truly unique and wonderful experience.”

“Even during trying times like the past couple of years, we felt connected with and relentlessly supported by this community.”

“You are appreciated,” the caption continued.

We will miss the massive menu dedicated to Hungarian cuisine, especially the wiener schnitzel with homemade potatoes and the pork cabbage rolls.

The owners are retiring and closing the space, but there is still hope for the local restaurant that so many people cherish.

“We have put our business up for sale in the hope that someone else might continue our legacy and serve as a gathering place for comfort food lovers in the West End,” the owners said in the post.

If you’ve ever had an interest in owning a restaurant, this one already has a pretty fantastic reputation.

There is still plenty of time left to stop in, taste some of the authentic dishes served here, and say goodbye to the space that has leaned so much to YYC for more than two decades.

“Thank you very much for the many-many years of support!”

Jonas’ Hungarian Restaurant

Address: 937 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram