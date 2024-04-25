Milestones has just opened a brand-new location in Calgary.

The popular eatery has opened its doors at 8650 112th Avenue NW in Calgary’s Royal Oak neighbourhood.

The menu offers a wide range of familiar dishes that will please everyone but with a twist, including pasta, burgers and handhelds, salads, steaks, and more.

The spot is known for its bellinis, which come in four variations, as well as Caesars, wine, and beer.

The Royal Oak location is Milestone’s fifth in Calgary, with outposts on Stephen Avenue, Southcentre, Market Mall, and CrossIron Mills.

The restaurant is open seven days a week, offering brunch, lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Address: 8650 112th Avenue NW, Calgary AB

