Sean Monahan is back in Calgary.

The Montreal Canadiens forward and nine-year Calgary Flames veteran will make his return to the Saddledome on Thursday night in his first-ever twirl as the opposition after logging 656 games for the team that made him the No. 6 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

He’ll surely get a standing ovation from the Flames faithful, for the effort along the way.

Monahan, too, wasn’t without a message of his own.

“Just ‘thank you,'” an emotional Monahan said from a podium inside the Ed Whalen Media Lounge on Thursday morning. “You supported me from Day 1. Came in at 18 years old. It’s a special place and I really enjoyed my time here.”

"The relationships built with teammates, within the organization and in the community. Those are memories and things I’ll never forget.” Former Flame Sean Monahan speaks with the media about returning to the 'Dome tonight. pic.twitter.com/Besk4cMAjI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 1, 2022

Monahan, admittedly, didn’t know what was going to happen over the summer.

The oft-injured centre saw good buddy Johnny Gaudreau leave the organization to join the Columbus Blue Jackets via free agency. The seven-year alternate captain watched as Matthew Tkachuk informed the club he wasn’t interested in being in Calgary for the long term before being optioned to the Florida Panthers soon thereafter. He’d likely heard the rumblings of a Nazem Kadri signing, too.

And with that, rumours he and the remaining year of a six-season pact that’d see him get paid north of $6 million be moved, too, especially coming off a second hip surgery that limited the 28-year-old to 65 regular-season skates with the club.

He eventually landed in Montreal, swapped out for cap space and a conditional first-round pick.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” a healthier Monahan said. “Obviously there was a lot of talk about me being moved. Mentally I was ready for it. It was a long time coming, and when it happened it happened at, I guess, a good time.

“I was here a long time and been through a lot. I think it was a tough decision but something [Flames GM Brad Treliving] had to do. They did it and I’m happy where I’m at now. It’s a good change. I needed a fresh start. I’m really enjoying my time.

“I started to feel good again and I had a fresh opportunity and a new start.”

That fresh start has translated well for the Brampton, Ontario, product.

Monahan has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 22 games with the bleu, blanc, et rouge, prompting plenty of texts and calls from his former Flames teammates encouraged by what they’ve seen out of their friend.

“With him going through what he went through, and seeing him go through what he went through, it’s nice to see him get a fresh start somewhere new,” Flames forward Milan Lucic said. “And obviously it’s a big year for him, too. It’s a contract year for him too, so you’re cheering for him as far as that stuff goes, as well. Just being in his shoes a little bit and seeing how he’s doing with the change is really great.

“Even just talking to him on how he’s enjoying the city of Montreal and playing for an Original 6 team and all the stuff that goes with it, it’s great to see that he’s embracing that part as well.”

"Great teammate, great person, great guy. You wish him all the best." Milan Lucic discusses Sean Monahan's return to the 'Dome tonight. pic.twitter.com/bPicQMlEpS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 1, 2022

“Just look at the last couple of years, when he was injured and wasn’t able to play the way he wanted, he didn’t complain, he didn’t show any sort of negativity or frustration in the room or when we were travelling on the road or anytime,” echoed Mikael Backlund, the longest-tenured skater in Calgary. “He’s just a great teammate, easy to be around. He has that sarcastic touch to him, has those funny jokes, so he was just a really well-liked guy. Very humble and a team-first guy.

“I’m happy for him, happy that he’s healthy and feeling good and playing well and getting a good opportunity.”

It’ll be the fans who’ll get a good opportunity Thursday.

A chance to properly thank the former No. 23 for his contribution to the cause.

And a moment for Monahan to both reflect back and turn the page on his time in Calgary.

“I spent almost half my life here,” he said. “The relationships you build with teammates, within the organization, and in the community, those are memories and things I’ll never forget.

“Even being out there for morning skate it brings back so many memories, so many good memories.

“It’s going to be a special night.”