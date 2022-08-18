SportsHockeyFlamesCanadiens

Flames trading Monahan to Canadiens to free up space for Kadri: report

Adam Laskaris
|
Aug 18 2022, 5:27 pm
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Kadri in, Monahan out.

The Calgary Flames are shipping Sean Monahan out of town, in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, according to reports.

TSN’s Chris Johnston reported the deal, with the return yet to be announced.

The Flames reportedly signed centre Nazem Kadri earlier today, but need to move on from Monahan in order to make the money work.

ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported the first rumblings of the Monahan trade.

Sporstnet’s Eric Engels believes a first round pick “might be” attached from Calgary to Montreal, though other details are slow to leak.

Monahan had eight goals, 15 assists and a plus-minus of -15 in 65 games in 2021-22, but had season-ending hip surgery back in April that caused him to miss the entire playoffs.

Monahan has one year left on his contract at a price of $6.3 million, as well as a modified no-trade clause as per CapFriendly.com.

Monahan originally joined the Flames back in 2013, where they drafted him at sixth overall in the NHL draft out of the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. In total, Monahan had 212 goals and 250 assists for a total of 462 points in 656 games for the Flames in his career.

He’s the third major departure from the Flames’ forward corps this summer, with Johnny Gaudreau signing in Columbus and Matthew Tkachuk being dealt to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau.

More to come…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
