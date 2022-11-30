Tkachuk relentlessly booed by Flames fans in return to Calgary

Matthew Tkachuk can now claim to have been jeered by 32 different fanbases.

Tkachuk was greeted with a variety of emotions from the Calgary Flames faithful in his return to Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night, including a relentless chorus of boos whenever he touched the puck and a series of cheers that evolved into a standing ovation as a video tribute was played for the agitating superstar.

Quite the ride for the six-year member of the Flames.

But not a page-turner, in the eventual 6-2 loss for his Florida Panthers.

“I was looking forward to this game,” Tkachuk said postgame. “It wasn’t like we talked about earlier, like I needed this game to close the door on my history here. That wasn’t the case at all. That door was closed a long time ago. But it’s always going to be nice coming back here and playing for the rest of my career.”

"I grew up here. I played with so many great teammates…The relationships I created with guys here will last forever…I thank all the fans and the people in this community that made this place so special for me." Matthew Tkachuk speaks to the media about returning to Calgary. pic.twitter.com/kgPNWuOW83 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 30, 2022

Tkachuk, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Flames, was unsure he’d hear the boo birds prior to his arrival to his first NHL city. But Tuesday’s tilt completed the set, collecting the angst of 32 fanbases over a 452-game NHL career.

He knows the drill, and he’s not surprised.

“I’ve basically seen them do it to multiple guys that used to play here throughout the league,” Tkachuk said. “I don’t know — you guys decide that.”

The fans might’ve instead, complete with a “Hubey’s better” chant to needle No. 19, a nod to what Tkachuk brought back to Calgary by leaving.

The angst, of course, comes after his summer departure, a not-so-subtle suggestion to Flames general manager Brad Treliving that he wasn’t going to be open to staying long-term in Calgary when he became an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Armed with that info, Treliving flipped the 24-year-old to Sunrise, netting a return of Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick.

"On a back-to-back you don't have the legs, but I didn't think that stopped us at the start of the second period. It's a tough challenge. I would say that they handled it as best they possibly could."@JamesonCoop has tonight's recap » https://t.co/tB8jej1KDn pic.twitter.com/mZKYrkXz3k — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 30, 2022

Tkachuk, some might argue, should’ve earned a pass from the jeers for being upfront and honest, especially considering the organization had lost fellow star Johnny Gaudreau after his decision to test free agency the night before hitting the open market, leaving the home side handcuffed.

That wasn’t the case, however.

Though there was a break in the game’s first commercial break to honour his 382 points (152 goals, 230 assists) in 431 games before departing.

Tkachuk touched the puck off an ensuing faceoff win for Florida, raining down the boos again — and prompting a bit of a chuckle that echoed through the Saddledome with fans detecting a smidge of irony.

Fitting, in a sense, for the polarizing Tkachuk.

“It’s special obviously,” he said. “I have lots of fond memories here. It was pretty cool. They kept it going for a while too. It wasn’t just a couple second thing and it was over.

“Nice of them.”