It might be time for the Flames to give Vladar a lengthy run over Markstrom

No one will dispute that Jacob Markstrom is the No. 1 goaltender for the Calgary Flames, and that Dan Vladar is his understudy.

But it might be time to give a little leash to Vladar as Markstrom self-admitted struggles to find his game.

Markstrom, who finished as runner-up in the Vezina Trophy voting as the NHL’s top netminder, has struggled to regain that form to the tune of a 3.03 goals-against average and .889 save percentage through 16 starts this season.

Vladar, on the other hand, has registered a .913 save percentage and 2.70 goals against through seven appearances as Markstrom’s understudy.

“Vladdy’s been awesome,” defenseman Chris Tanev said prior to Vladar’s last start, a 31-save performance in a 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. “For the year and a quarter now he’s been absolutely incredible. When he’s playing, we’re extremely confident in him and his ability.”

That’s not to say the team wouldn’t pay Markstrom a similar compliment. But Markstrom hasn’t rewarded the group in front of him near as much as the 25-year-old second-stringer has to date.

Because the backup, sample size considered, has been better by every metric.

Take goals saved above expected, for example.

Vladar has 0.8 more stops than expected in seven games played. Markstrom has broke nearly even in that regard, according to analytics site MoneyPuck, at 0.1. Markstrom, for the record, has logged over twice as many minutes as his counterpart, skating in 931 to Vladar’s 400 prior to Markstrom getting the nod against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Markstrom’s wins-above-replacement are a wash, too, clocking in at 0.02. Vladar, to compare, logs at 0.02. High-danger save percentage swings Vladar’s way, too, stopping .833 to Markstrom’s .720.

“A goaltender is based off wins and save percentage,” coach Darryl Sutter said earlier in the week. “At the end of the day, that’s what it is.”

Vladar has registered a save percentage north of .900 in each of his past four appearances, including back-to-back starts earlier this week. Markstrom has done so just twice in his past nine starts.

It’s not a goaltending controversy brewing in Calgary.

Far from it.

But with the Flames clinging to a wild card spot through the first quarter of the season with four teams breathing down their necks, two points have never been more important.

To this point of the season, one goaltender has clearly given Calgary’s club a better chance to win.

That’s Vladar.

And he could buy some time for Markstrom to round back into the Vezina-calibre form the Flames will need.