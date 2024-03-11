Scozzafava's Deli is set to open its first Calgary location

A super popular hoagie pop-up is set to have a new, more permanent home in Calgary very soon.

Scozzafava’s Deli, known for its enormous handhelds, is opening its first storefront on 17th Avenue.

While details of when the 17th Avenue spot will open have yet to be confirmed, construction is currently underway.

Since its first pop-up in 2022, Scozzafava’s Deli has built up a huge fan base in the city, consistently selling out of its signature sandos packed with cold-cut Italian meats, meatball parm, or chicken cutlets with vodka sauce and fior di latte, to name a few.

At its past appearances at Missy’s, Pizza Face, and, most recently, Class Clown, there have been lines down the street of hungry Calgarians just waiting to get a taste.

Stay tuned for news on the official opening of this exciting new location!

Address: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

