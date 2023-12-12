Scozzafava's Deli is popping up again in Calgary this month

Scozzafava’s Deli, a super popular sandwich pop-up in Calgary, is gearing up to return in December, and it’s like Christmas came early.

The sandwich shop, which usually pops up around once a month, announced it will be making a comeback on December 23 at YYC restaurant Pizza Face.

The deli has secured quite the following in the city, with a variety of sandwiches on offer, which, in the past, have included cold-cut Italian meats or hot options like meatball parms or chicken cutlets with vodka sauce and fior di latte.

Those with a sweet tooth will be all about the cannolis too.

As it’s the holiday season, the pop-up will also be hosting a toy drive for the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Scozzafava’s Deli will be slinging sandwiches at Pizza Face from 11 am until they’re sold out, but you’ll need to be fast.

The sandwiches always sell out, so be sure to arrive early and prepare to wait in line, but it’s totally worth it.

Scozzafava’s Deli

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Instagram