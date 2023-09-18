Scozzafava’s Deli, the popular YYC pop-up, is finally returning this weekend.

Popping up once a month, this super popular event is one day only, and it gets so busy. People get so excited for it. It’s an absolutely smash hit that’s developed quite a following in Calgary.

An average pop-up for this temporary sandwich deli sells about 300 hoagies in just two hours. A few of the sandwiches we’ve seen served include classic deli style packed with Italian meats and cheeses and a hot chicken cutlet sandwich topped with vodka sauce, fior di latte, and pesto.

It’s happening on Saturday, September 23 from 11 am to 2 pm (or sold out) at Pizza Face.

Pizza Face is a much-loved pizza spot from the same team behind one of the best restaurants in Calgary: DOP. The team here usually serves up pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and more.

If you ever go there, we recommend Mike’s Big Pickle, topped with garlic cream, mozzarella, crunchy pickles, fresh dill, and black pepper. Besides being tasty, unique, and huge, the crust on the pies has an ideal balance of chewy and crispy.

There are several sandwiches on the regular Pizza Face menu here as well, like the made-in-house meatball sandwich that comes on a perfect sesame bun with red sauce and smoked mozzarella cheese.

Check out the pop-up this Saturday and make sure to get there early because there is bound to be a line.

Scozzafava’s Deli

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

