Dec 11 2023, 10:50 pm
Kokoro Katsu: New Katsu and Korean BBQ joint opens in Calgary

If you’re looking for a brand-new Katsu spot to try out in Calgary, you’re in luck.

Kokoro Katsu is a new spot in Calgary’s southwest, offering up a variety of Katsu and Korean BBQ dishes, all at an extremely affordable price point.

The new spot serves a bunch of fried Katsu dishes with pork, chicken, cheese or prawn with rice and miso soup.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on Korean BBQ favourites such as Beeg Bulgogi, Pork Bulgogi and Chicken Teriyaki or noodle dishes such as Beef Udon and Bulgogi Japchae.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kokoro.katsu

Kokoro Katsu also has a great collection of sides including corndogs, dumplings, calamari, and Tteokbokki.

It’s the perfect spot to grab some warm comfort food in the southwest.

Kokoro Katsu

Address: 11440 Braeside Drive SW #26, Calgary

Phone: 825-540-1323

Instagram

