Summer might be coming to an end, but we can still look ahead to what will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like coffee tours, movie nights, and epic burger and pizza fests. There are many food spots that are opening up as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.

Okotoks Food Tour

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: Buy tickets here

Visit the new fried Chicken spot Birdie

The menu offers chicken pieces, plenty of unique sandwiches, sides, milkshakes, craft beer, and more. For sandwiches, there are options like BBQ, Chipotle, Plain Jane, and Mediterranean, to name a few. The Nashville sandwich here is both hot and sweet and comes topped simply with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

Where: 920 Northmount Drive NW Unit 7, Calgary

Instagram

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

YYC Pizza Fest 2023

To highlight local businesses and Calgary’s vibrant pizza culture, this event has been in YYC since 2014. This 10-day festival supports Calgary Meals on Wheels, so you’ll be digging in for a good cause.

When: September 15 to October 1, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Calgary

Instagram