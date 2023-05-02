It was just the Calgary Expo, and so many stars, fans, and dressed-up fantasy characters were seen across the city. Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon TV series, is one of those stars that made an appearance over the weekend.

The voice actor surprised the staff at Ajito, which is Calgary’s hidden Japanese izakaya restaurant.

The New York City native popped into Ajito and posted a few pics of her experience, and the restaurant did the same from their Instagram account. “Friends & restaurant staff chanting “SATOSHI! SATOSHI!” at me was epic and hilarious,” said Natochenny in an Instagram story.

“Thank you all for a very special surprise and evening!!” she added.

In an Instagram post, the Ajito team stated, “It’s not every day that a Pokémon master graces us with their presence!”

“Thanks for making our day!❤️”

This Japanese izakaya restaurant on Macleod Trail is hidden behind a beautiful “ice cold” vintage red Coca-Cola vending machine.

All you have to do is find it, open it up, and step through to transport yourself to a secret and delicious world of food and drinks.

From the enormous menu, all of the dishes served are elegant, authentic, and best of all, fun.

Tapas have modern twists on classics, like the corn and kale tempura with soy butter or the oyster shooters that come with yuzu dash ponzu sauce and black tobiko.

There’s even poutine, which is a showcase of the creativity and playfulness on this menu from a kitchen team still serving extremely high-quality food.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain 17th Avenue restaurant even had a shoutout on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! You might just hear the voice of one of your favourite animated characters…

