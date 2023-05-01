6 of the oldest restaurants in Calgary you can still visit

If you’re curious about what the oldest restaurants in Calgary are, then look no further.

The food and drink industry can be a fickle one, so when a restaurant is able to operate for two or even three decades, you know they’re doing something very right.

Defined by tradition and excellent service, there are a handful of spots in YYC that have stood the test of time and been able to keep their loyal guests coming back year after year.

Many of these spots are considered institutions in the city, so if you haven’t tried them yet, you definitely need to.

Here are six of the oldest restaurants in Calgary we still love to visit.

Established in 1955 by entrepreneur Hy Aisenstat, Hy’s Steakhouse has been providing YYC with quality steaks for 62 years. With locations in Winnipeg, Whistler, Toronto, and Vancouver, this spot has clearly mastered the recipe for a long-lasting steakhouse — perfectly cooked meat and chilled martinis.

Address: The Core — 8th Avenue and 3rd Street, Calgary

Phone: 403-663-3363

Peter’s Drive-In has been “The Drive-In You Can’t Drive By” since it opened in 1964. With one of the city’s best burgers (including a top-secret special sauce), buckets of onion rings and fries, milkshakes, and a delightfully nostalgic look and feel, we’re not surprised Peter’s is still a Calgary favourite.

Address: 219 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-277-2747

A nice Neon photo from Fabian. How do I look? Did he get my good side? Photo will be put in our Neon Art highlight section. If you take a pic with our neon sign, please tag us so we can share the warm glow. Posted by Silver Dragon Restaurant on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Silver Dragon opened back in 1966 to serve elegant Chinese food, and it has continued to do so ever since. Dine in or order out — just make sure you try the Dragon’s famous ginger beef, Peking duck, fresh lobster, and crab.

Address: 106 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-5326

Caesar’s Steakhouse has been around since 1972 — that’s 45 years’ worth of steak, wine, and top-notch service. With quality Alberta Beef, classic over-the-top red and gold decor, and the option for the Emperor’s size cocktail (a full three ounces), Caesar’s remains one of the best places to head for a special occasion dinner when living big is the first thing on the menu.

Address: 512 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 110 10816 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-1222

Formally Osteria de Medici, Osteria Chef’s Table has been offering an authentic Italian fine dining experience for patrons in the heart of Kensington since 1976. Guests have been enjoying classic Italian dishes and unique daily specials too.

Address: 201 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-283-5553

The Petros family opened Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza back in 1979 and they’ve been serving classics like steak, pizza, and burgers ever since. For generations Nick’s has been a go-to for home-cooked hearty meals served the way your mom used to do it. This spot still looks straight out of the ’70s, but the food here hits the spot in every decade.

Address: 2430 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-282-9278

