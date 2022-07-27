Hungry Monkey was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at the Hungry Monkey Taiwanese restaurant located at 136-1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Several live and dead cockroaches were observed in the food establishment,” reads the written order from the AHS. “including on food equipment, shelving surfaces and under the cooler, sink, fryers, and grill,” also read the order.

This closure order from the AHS was dated July 25 and it included confirmation of a verbal order given on July 22.

There were many other unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like grease, food debris, and syrup buildup observed under equipment, including but not limited to: sinks, coolers, fryers, the grill, floors, baseboards, walls, and shelves.

“The top of the ventilation hood was covered in dust,” reads the AHS order.

“Soiled pink fabric was observed stored on top of food items on a shelf.” Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like maintaining clean and sanitized surfaces and equipment throughout the food establishment and repairing all areas in disrepair to prevent pest harborage. There were also cleaning and food storage changes to be made before reopening.

The status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

We have reached out to ownership through Facebook for further comments.

