Country superstar Sam Hunt is bringing his new summer tour to Calgary

Calgary is going country in 2024 with some of the biggest names in the music genre coming to town, and we can now add superstar Sam Hunt to the lineup!

The award-winning hitmaker is bringing his new Locked Up Tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, September 20.

Hunt’s Summer Amphitheater Tour will also stop in Edmonton and Vancouver among the seven Canadian dates announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.

Five-time Grammy nominee Hunt is releasing his latest EP, Locked Up, on Friday, April 5, and will perform the title track at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.

The Cedartown, Georgia, star has won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards as well as an American Music Award for his massive hits off albums Montevallo and Southside. Since 2014, Sam Hunt has achieved over 14 billion streams worldwide.

Hunt joins fellow country music greats Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan in coming to Calgary this year. Are you looking forward to their concerts? Let us know in the comments!

When: September 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.