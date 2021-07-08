As if Stampede wasn’t enough of a reason to celebrate, one of Calgary’s favourite food and beverage events is back. Rosé Bébé, an all-you-can-drink rosé event, will go down on July 15, 2021.

The celebration of fashion, food, and our favourite summer sip will take place at Teatro Restaurant (200 8 Avenue SE) and runs on the 15th from 5 pm until the sun goes down.

Ticketholders who head to Rosé Bébé can expect a greeting beverage, flowing rosé, and additional beverages for purchase if rosé all night is not your vibe.

There will also be food stations and canapés available all night.

In addition to the booze and bites, there will be a DJ playing music at this cocktail-style event. Dress code is Stampede, pink, and dresses are encouraged.

There you have it, get your tickets to this event while you still can!

Rosé Bébé

When: Thursday, July 15 from 5 pm until sundown

Where: Teatro Restaurant — 200 8 Avenue SE, Calgary

Tickets: Buy online

All photos courtesy Rosé Bébé