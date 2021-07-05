If you’re a breakfast lover like us, chances are you’re a fan of Denny’s.

If this is accurate, then you’ll be stoked to hear the diner restaurant chain just opened a brand new location in Calgary.

Denny’s unveiled a new outpost in the heart of YYC on 17th Ave today. The #140 – 1116 17th Avenue SW is now officially open daily from 7 am to 11 pm.

This means you can head to the fresh restaurant and get all the Grand Slams, coffee, and breakfast staples you can dream of.

Enjoy, YYC!

Address: #140 – 1116 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-6096