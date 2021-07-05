Denny's just opened a brand new location in downtown Calgary
Jul 5 2021, 12:31 pm
If you’re a breakfast lover like us, chances are you’re a fan of Denny’s.
If this is accurate, then you’ll be stoked to hear the diner restaurant chain just opened a brand new location in Calgary.
- See also:
Denny’s unveiled a new outpost in the heart of YYC on 17th Ave today. The #140 – 1116 17th Avenue SW is now officially open daily from 7 am to 11 pm.
This means you can head to the fresh restaurant and get all the Grand Slams, coffee, and breakfast staples you can dream of.
Enjoy, YYC!
View this post on Instagram
Denny’s Restaurant 17th Ave Calgary
Address: #140 – 1116 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-243-6096