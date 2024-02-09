A "Calgary" burger was spotted in Guatemala and people are intrigued

A “Calgary”-inspired burger was spotted in Guatemala, and Calgarians seem to be giving it their seal of approval.

You can get it with either chicken or beef and it comes with a handful of toppings, including BBQ sauce, three onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

A photo of the menu was posted to Reddit and people seemed to think it looked pretty tasty.

The original poster said the restaurant is located in San Pedro La Laguna which is on the southwest shore of Lake Atitlán.

Other people shared their own experiences of finding locally inspired food in other countries, from Belgium to Ecuador.

What do you think? Does this sound like a “Calgary” burger to you? What should a “Calgary” burger taste like? Let us know in the comments!