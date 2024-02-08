For many, work isn’t something you enjoy, it’s something you have to do for a paycheque but there are some fun jobs up for grabs around Calgary that will make it feel like less of a drag.

From part-time and full-time positions that involve cute animals, travel, and even some creativity, these are some of the jobs open around the city you’ll definitely want to check out right now.

Heritage Park

Who: Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s biggest local attractions and a hot spot for history nerds to visit no matter the time of year. If you can’t get enough history, you might want to check out their massive hiring fair next month with over 500 open positions looking to be filled.

Jobs: Hundreds of jobs across departments.

More: To learn more and register click here

Fort Calgary

Who: There’s no shortage of history-related jobs in the city right now with Fort Calgary also hiring for a ton of positions. They say they “are focused on authenticity and relevance as we find innovative and collaborative ways to tell the complex stories of the people and events that shaped Calgary.”

Jobs: Across departments from event support staff to program facilitators, interns and more.

More: Learn more and apply here

That Old Retro Store

Who: Vintage lovers and old school music enthusiasts will love this opportunity at That Old Retro Store. With a massive collection of old records, radios and more, you might even struggle to take home your paycheque.

Jobs: Permanent record store sales clerk

More: Apply via email at [email protected]

Dance photographer

Who: DanceBUG is a dance video, photo, and software production company based in Ontario with some job openings in Calgary right now. They are looking for seasonal photographers to travel the country and shoot dance competitions, recitals, and workshops.

Jobs: Seasonal photographers from March through to May

More: To learn more and apply click here

Calgary Zoo

Who: So many animals!!! What more can we say? Who doesn’t want to be greeted by adorable fluffy faces every day or work in the same place as Calgary’s new polar bears?? The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction, but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs: There are currently jobs open in animal care, health, and welfare, as well as in brand and engagement and more.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

PetSmart

Who: If you’d rather be around smaller, domesticated animals, there are tons of jobs open right now at PetSmart in Calgary. PetSmart is an American pet superstore chain with over 1,660 locations across North America. Its website says, “From dressing in matching costumes, to finding the perfect treats and toys, we innovate solutions and unique, must-have products to create more ways for pets to be a part of our everyday lives.”

Jobs: There are dozens of positions listed in Calgary with everything from pet groomers to sales associates and a combination of part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply click here

WestJet

Who: If you love to travel, working for WestJet is a dream job! It’ll give you so many opportunities to see the world and with their buddy passes, a friend can even tag along! It has flights across the globe and offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft.

Jobs: There are 37 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from cabin crew members to an event specialist. Some of them are also remote!

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

House of Skate

Who: House of Skate is opening Calgary’s first roller rink since the iconic Lloyd’s building in Calgary shut down and they’re also hiring for tons of positions! If you’d like to a funky place to work (disco ball included), there are jobs from concessions to instructors and everything in between.

Jobs: Part-time and full-time positions available including retail assistants, reception work, instructors and so much more.

More: If any of these opportunities interest you, click here to apply and learn more.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking for a chef, catering server, and event team member among many other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.