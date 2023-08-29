Get ready to boogie: a new roller skating rink is opening in Calgary

Five years after the iconic Lloyd’s Roller Rink closed, a new roller skating rink is set to open in Calgary in the next few months.

The project was started by Calgary Roller Skate, and the new rink, House of Skate, is scheduled to open in November or December of this year.

The organization has kept the spirit of roller skating alive in the city since Lloyd’s closed, offering pop-up roller rink events, learn-to-skate classes, and even hosting Canada’s only roller skate festival.

“We are long-term Calgarians who love our city and love roller skating! We believe in the importance of recreational spaces as being vital in building strong vibrant communities. Places where you can connect, be seen, and be a part of something.”

There is a lot of passion and enthusiasm for the project, but Calgary Roller Skate has turned to the public to help the full vision come to life.

They are hoping to raise $125,000 for the same maple floor Calgarians loved skating on for 60 years at Lloyd’s. Research across the country has shown these floors are crucial to the success of rinks since a top-quality floor leads to a better experience that people want to return to again and again to enjoy!

In exchange for donations, people can choose to purchase some pretty neat perks, including:

50% off skating

Sneak-a-Peak tickets

Private Parties for you and 25 friends

House of Skate shirts

Discount on memberships

A founding member’s plaque displayed at the rink!

To donate to the rink and read more about what’s on offer, click here.