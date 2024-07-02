The Calgary Stampede is almost here, with tons of unique events popping up all over the city. Prasátko, a popular Czech pop-up, is getting in on the action, but this time, it’ll be getting a Western twist.

Prasátko will return to The Prairie Emporium on July 6 for a huge Stampede patio party with delicious food, sips, and live music.

Open from 4 to 10 pm, guests will be able to get their hands on Czech-inspired dishes such as pickled camembert as well as unique offerings such as goulash poutine and a porchetta platter for two.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Stampede without some deep-fried treats, with Prasátko taking inspiration from the Midway with an indulgent caramel marshmallow bread pudding with honey cream sauce.

The pop-up will also have a host of Czech-style beers, spirits and cocktails to enjoy in the sunshine.

There’ll be live music to keep the party atmosphere going through the night, with Slovak band Just Like Dis performing.

Tickets are on sale now and can be ordered online or bought at the door.

Prasátko Stampede Patio Party

When: July 6, 2024

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE Bay 300, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $10; buy tickets here