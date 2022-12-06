Red Top Pizza, a new Detroit-style pizza concept, just opened two new locations in Calgary.

The first location opened in the Brentwood community in September, and the second just opened up at the end of November. Both offer handcrafted pizzas, baked pasta dishes, chicken wings, appetizers, salads, and more.

This is a classic pizza spot that also specializes in a regional style, making Detroit pies that are rectangular with a thick base and cheesy crispy edges to the crust.

There are traditional round pies and build-your-own options, but we definitely recommend going for any of the signature pizzas. The Detroiter is a great entryway into this style of pizza, made with double pepperoni and brick cheese.

There’s also Philly cheesesteak, tangy BBQ chicken, Arabian donair options, and a Corktown pizza topped with garlic butter, spinach, bacon, pickles, feta, brick cheese and a sweet honey drizzle.

There are also several massive oven-baked calzones to order off the menu.

Donair fingers and chicken Thai bites are a couple of tasty side dishes not typically found at pizza restaurants, but there are also fries, chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and more.

Don’t forget about the dips when you go!

Red Top Pizza

Address: 35 Cranford Way SE #207, Calgary

Address: 1350 Northmount Drive NW, Calgary

