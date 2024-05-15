Raw Hand Roll Bar is hosting a big grand opening event in Calgary

Calgary’s first hand roll bar is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

Raw Hand Roll Bar, a new spot specializing in Japanese hand rolls, is hosting a grand opening celebration on May 18. There will be new menu items to try, pop-ups, and the chance to win some goodies.

To kick off the event, there’ll be a lion dance and ribbon cutting ceremony from 11 am, with the restaurant opening straight after.

The restaurant, which first opened in March, will offer new menu items, and Mr. Sun Tea will host a pop-up with a special promo for guests at the grand opening.

Guests who spend $25 during the grand opening will also have the opportunity to take part in Raw’s “Spin The Wheel” giveaway, with prizes from a number of local businesses, including Mr. Sun Tea, Wild Rabbit Vintage, Magpie, 8 Cakes and more.

“We want to take this opportunity to connect with our community and have planned a fun-packed day for all to enjoy. So come, enjoy the festivities, and stay and eat as much as your heart desires,” Raw said in an Instagram post.

Address: 150A – 615 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

