FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Czech-inspired pop-up Prasátko returns to Calgary this month

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 10 2024, 5:19 pm
Czech-inspired pop-up Prasátko returns to Calgary this month
Courtesy of The Prairie Emporium

If you missed out before, we’ve got some incredibly exciting news for you. A celebrated pop-up is making its grand return to The Prairie Emporium later this month.

Prasátko (the Czech word for piggy) will be back for round three on May 30 and 31, bringing a menu of delicious eats and sips inspired by Czech cuisine with a uniquely Albertan twist.

Diners will be treated to an extended menu of dishes including pickled camembert, beef goulash, and pickled sausages, to name just a few.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRASÁTKO (@prasatkopopup)

However, there’ll be some brand-new menu items too, such as fried cheese sliders, paprika chicken wings, a BBQ platter and beef goulash poutine.

Be sure to save room for dessert, as both cinnamon apple bread pudding and Becherovka (a traditional Czech spirit) ice cream (with a chimney cake crumble!) are on the menu.

The event is brought to Calgary by food writer and cookbook author Dan Clapson, who was inspired by his time spent in the country.

While the event is first come, first served, groups of four or more will be able to reserve a spot via email or DM.

The event will run from 5 to 11 pm, so make sure to arrive early to avoid any disappointment.

Prasátko

When: May 30 and 31, 2024
Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop