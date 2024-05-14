Dough Boy: New donut spot has just opened in Calgary

If you love donuts (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?), a unique new spot for all things fried dough has just opened in Calgary.

Dough Boy, a new specialty donut spot, has just opened at 4140 6th Street NE.

The spot offers a twist on market-style doughnuts, served hot and fresh and doused in toppings from dark chocolate and pistachio to maple syrup and crushed Oreo.

Dough Boy founder Elshadai uses his father’s fried dough balls recipe to create the delicious desserts.

“From humble beginnings as a street vendor in a refugee camp to settling in Canada, Elshadai honoured his roots by opening a doughnut shop in Australia to fund his graduate school journey,” Dough Boy shared on Instagram.

“Now rooted in Canada, Dough Boy embraces this new chapter, infusing the family recipe with beloved Canadian flavours. With every bite made with passion and joy, Dough Boy represents not just a new take, but a fresh start.”

With 12 different topping combinations, there’s something for everyone here.

Dough Boy’s donuts can be ordered in person or for delivery through Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes and DoorDash.

Address: 4140 6th Street NE, Calgary

