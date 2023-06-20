My Little Italia, a new restaurant serving homemade pasta, just opened in Calgary.

Located in the heart of Mission, this exciting new spot officially opened this week at 2015 4th Street SW. There are some amazing bars and food spots on 4th Street, and this aims to be another one. Judging by the menu, it looks like it could be.

The menu is made up of homemade pasta dishes designed to “transport you straight to the heart of Italy.”

Starters, fresh pasta, mains, desserts, wine, and specialty coffee are all available here.

There are about 10 fresh pasta dishes, all classics but made with “love and precision.” Brown sage butter gnocchi, cacio e pepe, and garlic prawn agnolotti are just a few of the options here.

Rich risottos are among the mains offered at this new spot, and just a few of the starters include calamari fritti, baked meatballs and tomato sauce served with milk bread, and three-cheese garlic bread. But make sure you save room for Italian desserts, including tiramisu.

Pasta is everyone’s favourite so make your way to this intimate new spot for Italian food, wines, and vibes.

My Little Italia

Address: 2015 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram