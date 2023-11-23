FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Calgary has some incredible secret speakeasies and hidden bars that are begging to be explored, but one new spot is paying homage to where it all started.

Prohibition Bar & Lounge is tucked away above Rumble Boxing Studio on 17th Avenue, and it’s easy to miss, but it all adds to the classic speakeasy experience.

Inside it’s like travelling back to the 1920s with dim lighting, vintage decor, and huge leather couches to sink into. Think flappers, elegant cocktails, and a heaping of nostalgia.

To add the mood, Prohibition Bar & Lounge also has live swing and jazz bands.

Alcohol may have been banned during the prohibition era, but that’s certainly not the case now, with dozens of boozy and decadent cocktails to enjoy.

The menu harkens back to the old days, with plenty of prohibition-era cocktails to sip, such as the Corpse Reviver with gin, absinthe, triple sec, lemon, and Lillet Blanc.

There are also some showstopping house cocktails to get your hands on, like The Great Gatsby, the Speakeasy Keymaster, and the Bonnie & Clyde.

The spot also serves up food alongside all that booze, with New York-style street dogs, charcuterie boards, nachos, butter chicken, tacos, and more.

Prohibition Bar & Lounge

Address: 720 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

