Nov 23 2023, 8:06 pm
Lina’s Italian Market is a must-visit in Calgary if you’re looking for imported food and delicious Italian fare, and it’s just opened a brand-new location in the city.

Lina’s Market Hall has just opened at Deerfoot City, and the specialty Italian market is packed to the brim with produce, meat, fresh pasta, and more.

The huge new space includes a cafe, a bakery and a gelato bar, and serves up dishes such as pizza, sandwiches, and more.

You’ll also be able to browse dozens of aisles of imported goods such as olive oils, sauces, pasta and deli meats and cheeses.

It’s the perfect place to stop up ahead of the holiday festivities or a special dinner party.

The new spot in Lina’s fourth in the city (5108 Elbow Drive SW, 1023 9th Avenue SE, 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary and #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE), so the new space is an incredible addition to the city’s northeast.

Lina’s Market Hall

Address: 5103, 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

